Marondera Central Member of Parliament Caston Matewu has bemoaned corruption that has been exposed within the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA).

Matewu says during the Public Accounts Committee meeting it has been uncovered that the national roads authority paid millions of dollars to a briefcase company.

“In the Public Accounts Com today, we leant that ZINARA paid a company called Golden Roads US$70 million for consultancy to help find a suitable Road Contractor.

“To make it worse, the constructed ompany had no idea who Golden Roads is. Golden Roads changed its name to Santana,” he says.

Matewu went on to say that the company did not provide the purported services, but collected the money:

“We asked exactly what Golden Roads did, and we are told NOTHING!! They just collected US$70 million.

“Golden Roads does not even have a single grader, its a briefcase company just to collect money. Not to worry we are getting to the bottom of this.”

Zwnews