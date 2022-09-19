President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has left for the 77th edition of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this week.

His message will be Zimbabwe is forging ahead with its developmental trajectory despite the illegal sanctions imposed by the West.

Meanwhile, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has saluted Mnangagwa for staying away from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Charamba said fellow African Presidents were mistreated at the funeral, and it is good that Mnangagwa stayed away.

Zwnews