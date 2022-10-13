The Zimbabwe National Road Administation (ZINARA) a parastatal under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has reviewed tollgate fees upwards.

In a public notice, ZINARA said the new fees which applies to local currency payments, are with effect from the 13th of October 2022.

Meanwhile, the roads authority has refuted reports that it has instructed its workers to demand forex only in some cases:

“Kindly note that as ZINARA we don’t have such a position.

“Toll fees are payable in both foreign currency and ZWL for all locally registered vehicles. All foreign registered vehicles pay toll fees in foreign currency in terms of S.I 32 of 2021.”

Zwnews