President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son-in-law, Gerald Mlotshwa, who recently bought shares in Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), publishers of NewsDay, The Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard, has appointed a board representative in the publishing company as he consolidates his position.

Mlotshwa – a prominent lawyer married to the Zanu PF leader’s daughter Farai – has appointed Brenda Kamoto from his law firm Titan Law into the AMH board.

AMH, which is controlled by publisher Trevor Ncube, released a statement on Thursday confirming shareholder changes, but did not mention the prominent lawyer by name.

AMH is one of the 3 large media companies in Zimbabwe, the others being Zimpapers and Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ).

Meanwhile, critics say the buying of stakes in the private media house by Mnangagwa’s son-in-law is as good as state capture of the institution.

They believe the media house will be compromised in that it will join the bandwagon of Mnangagwa’s praise singers.

Apparently, Zimbabwe has a constricted media landscape dominated by government or ZANU PF linked media houses, save for online platforms.

Zwnews/ Newshawks