The Zimbabwe National Road Administation (ZINARA) which is a parastatal under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has made road disbursements countrywide.

ZINARA disburses funds to the road authorities and there are four types of disbursements- routine maintenance, periodic maintenance, emergency and special project fund.

Apparently, since the majority of the people pay ZINARA in ZWL at the tollgates, so disbursements are done in ZWL therefore the reporting will be done in the same currency.

ZINARA announced the figures in a disbursement schedule published yesterday and below is how the allocations were made:

ZINARA DISBURSEMENTS JAN to SEP 2023:

Manicaland $2 142 144 001.17

Mash Central $1 836 940384.28

Mash East $1 081 664 454.64

Harare $8 135 293 269.03

Mash West $2 067 588 374.44

Masvingo $ 253 032 409.24

Mat North $1 019 489 666.81

Mat South $1 136 819 439.41

Midlands $3 676 969 445.00

Bulawayo $ 752 431 477.38

