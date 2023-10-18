The government has informed that Zimbabwe, that as the incoming Chair of Southern African Development Community (SADC), will host the regional body’s Summit in Harare.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere said the event will be held at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, in August 2024.

He said ten (10) Sub-Committees at Senior Officials Level, each with a lead Ministry, have been set up to coordinate the thematic areas under their purview.

However, some netizens responded to the announcement on X handle formerly Twitter, that Zimbabwe might not be given the chairmanship citing legitimate crisis.

Zimbabwe is emerging from national polls which have been condemned as not having been free and fair.

Some observer missions pointed out that the country’s polls were conducted in a manner that fell short on a number of areas.

Zwnews