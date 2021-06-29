The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has been petitioned to extend the registration deadline for the 2021 Ordinary & Advanced Level examinations to allow candidates to obtain their national identity cards.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) wrote to the examinations body on behalf of the students so that they may not be inconvenienced.

“We have written to ZIMSEC requesting for an extension of the registration deadline for the 2021 O & A Level examinations to allow candidates to obtain their national identity cards.

“We have also asked ZIMSEC to consider waiving the requirement that candidates sitting for the 2021 O & A Level examinations produce their ID’s & for purposes of identity verification, schools can have recourse to their school identification cards,” says ZLHR.

Their lawyer, Tinashe Chinox also asked for assurance from ZIMSEC that learners who failed to obtain their national ID’s through no fault of their own, will be allowed to register & sit for their examinations subject to the identity verifications we have proposed.

-Zwnews