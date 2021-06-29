Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana has added his voice on the need to make Covid 19 vaccination mandatory, implying that sometimes it is the best thing to do.

“The US Supreme Court once said, “sometimes individual interests might have to yield to state laws that endeavour to protect the health of everybody”.

“In the US certain vaccinations are school mandatory -11 countries in Europe make childhood vaccinations mandatory,” he said.

Mangwana’s comments came after President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the weekend vowed that no one will refuse to be vaccinated against Covid 19.

Speaking at the graduation of 1 200 prison officers in Ntabazinduna near Bulawayo on Saturday, Mnangagwa said no one has the right to refuse to be injected against Covid 19.

“I urge all officers, graduates to take the injection. No-one can refuse,” Mnangagwa said.

The President previously said that those who are not vaccinated will be denied access to some basic services.

Meanwhile, his remarks triggered an outcry, as some critics say Covid 19 vaccination should remain voluntary.

They say even during crisis like Covid 19, the government should always respect human rights.

However, Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has buttressed his boss’ position.

He said the days for those wishing not to be vaccinated are numbered.

