The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) on Thursday announced that the 2020 Advanced Level Results are out and also added that candidates can collect their result slips from their respective centers starting Friday 23 Aprll, 2021.

However, the November 2020 A-Level candidates can as well cuddle the beauty of the digital dispensation by accessing their results online and avoid the pressures of traveling to their respective examination centers or schools to have an appreciation of how their fared in the exams.

The results are accessible on the Zimsec online portal which starts working this Friday morning. The portal will only be accessible for five days starting Friday 23 April.

Here is how you can have access to your November 2020 ZIMSEC Advanced Level results on the portal:

1. Enter the ZIMSEC website address, www.zimsec.co.zw and press enter. This will take you to Zimsec’s home page.

2. Click on View Results. This will take you to a page showing the country’s 10 regions.

3. Select the region where your school is located in.

The regions are as follows:

R1 – Harare

R2 – Manicaland

R3 – Mashonaland East

R4 – Matabeleland North

R5 – Midlands

R7 – Masvingo

R7 – Mashonaland Central

R8 – Mashonaland West

R9 – Matabeleland South

R10 – Bulawayo

4. If you’re not registered already, click “register as a new user”

5. In order to register you will need your centre number, candidate number and date of birth to create an account. When entering the name of the candidate use all capitals and start with the Surname followed by the First Name and finally the initial for the second name, if there is one. If you start with the first name followed by the surname, you may get an error message saying “candidate details not found.”

You will also need to create a username and password for your account.

[Don’t worry, there is a sidebar to help you in case you get confused]

6. After you have registered and created your new account, you will need to log in using the username and password you would have entered.

7. After you enter the username and password, your results will be displayed.

PLEASE NOTE: The portal is only accessible for five days starting from Friday, 23 April 2021.

