Image: Shepherd Tozvireva (AMH)

The bail ruling for Alpha Media Holdings journalist Blessed Mhlanga has been postponed to Friday the 28th of February 2025 at 12 noon.

Reason is Magistrate Farai Gwatima who is supposed to deliver the ruling has attended a funeral therefore is unavailable.

Mhlanga was arrested after he interviewed war veteran Blessed Geza who called for the removal of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa from office.

Geza led a group of war veterans calling President Mnangagwa to step down or risk being removed.

They accused Mnangagwa of running down the country, failure to nip corruption in the bud and nepotism among other things.

Meanwhile, Mhlanga is accused of broadcasting Geza’s sentiments which the state say can stir violence.

Zwnews