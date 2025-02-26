The national cattle herd grew by 0.4 percent from 5 718 523 in 2023 to 5 741 3997 in 2024, the government has disclosed.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing Agriculture Fisheries and Rural Development minister Anxious Masuka said the national dairy herd increased by 8.7% from 60 398 in 2023 to 65 659 in 2024.

He said this saw a 15% increase in raw milk production to 11 699 440 liters.

The country’s economy is largely agro-based, with mining also contributing greatly.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Herd Book was established by an Act of Parliament in 1980 to oversee the registration of pedigree livestock.

Stud breeding involves the controlled mating of livestock and detailed birth notifications of progeny with parents are recorded with the Herd Book.

In addition, stud breeders record the fertility, survival and growth performance.

Livestock production depends on three pillars: genetics, health and husbandry.

Stud Breeding – genetics – is the cornerstone of commercial livestock production.

A strong commercial industry is dependent on a healthy and vibrant stud industry to offer stud/breeding stock that meet requirements in a range of production environments and market scenarios.

Zwnews