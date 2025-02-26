Image- InfoZimZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s sense of humor has attracted affection and mockery in equal measures.

The picture of President Mnangagwa wearing a Masaai Shuka, has gotten Zimbabweans online talking with some praising him and yet others making fun of him.

However, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services has attracted a backlash after captioning the image of the President as slaying.

“Mudhara slaying a Maasai Shuka cloth😊,” he posted on his X handle.

Meanwhile, according to the Cambridge Dictionary the word slay means, to impress someone very much or to be very good or impressive: The actors slay me with the quality of their acting.

I came here to slay.

Or to kill in a violent way:

slay a dragon St George slew the dragon, which obviously is not Mangwana meant.

Below are the comments:

kutipa Varanaka

@Chamosimba

·

2h

As we are gearing for 2030, our President is slowly becoming an international President. If we extend his term to 2030,he will become a world leader by 2030 with the way things are going.He is now becoming the only African president to talk about others are fading into irrelevant.

Vim IL Sung ✊🏾Juche🧠🦾

@VimILSung

·

1h

He’s been slaying for the last 45 years. Even over girlfriends #GodfreyMajongwe.

Nduna Dexter

@NdunaDexter1

·

1h

Aikaka chef.

Douglas Karikoga

@VaKarikoga

·

2h

Looks nice without that scarf.

Chaki

@ChakareTafadzwa

·

1h

Did you just use the word “slay” to describe a President?

Dennis #GODISINIT #DisbandZEC @ZECzim

@SLmore08

·

22m

Cde Blessed Geza havaitirwe zvehu slayer, vanoundura munhu. Bootlicking ndedzenyu imwi vana

@nickmangwana

nana Mavetera munenge muchitsvaga mafevha kuna Dambudzo.

Zhou

@zimizhou

·

2h

Perm sec vanekahu stupidity.

NdauTribe

@RangaNaiti

·

1h

Nhai Mkoma Nick

Muntu mukuru unozi slay ere.

Xander 22

@Xanderkej91

·

1h

Kuita kunge chikwambo kudaro

Black Hammer 🔨

@marowa_regy

·

1h

Matopedza pamati slaying.

jzroyalty14

@jzroyalty008

·

2h

Looks cool,and it’s good to be African as a PanAfricanist.

