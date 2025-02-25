Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo who is believed to be President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s front runner has given his twin sons Sean and Collins a special present for their birthday.

In his message, Chivayo showered President Mnangagwa’s sons with praises saying the two are brilliant, always ready to put shoulder to the wheel in pursuit of greatness.

He writes:

A DOUBLE CELEBRATION…It is said that the BEST THINGS in life come in PAIRS and when excellence is achieved in twofold, it is a testament to something truly extraordinary !!!! Yesterday, I had the greatest pleasure of celebrating IN DOUBLE MEASURE the birthdays of two remarkable individuals, MAJOR SEAN MNANGAGWA and ENGINEER COLLINS TAKUNDA MNANGAGWA.

These are two young men whose paths have been defined by discipline, hard work, VISION and the relentless pursuit of GREATNESS.

MAJOR SEAN has distinguished himself among the elite and was recently ranked as the THIRD-BEST SOLDIER IN AFRICA.

Such an achievement speaks to his mastery of military GENIUS and unwavering commitment to excellence.

ENGINEER COLLINS on the other hand, is a highly skilled and qualified ENGINEER who has positioned himself at the forefront of MINING ⛏️ and INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT.

He has been recognized among Zimbabwe’s top YOUNG BUSINESS LEADERS and inspires countless young people to strive for greatness.

His fluency in MANDARIN further reflects his INTELLECTUAL depth and ability to bridge cultures, making him a distinguished representative of the YOUTH on a global scale.

Your special day comes soon after the recently held NATIONAL YOUTH DAY, which was dedicated to celebrating the IMPACT of young leaders in shaping Zimbabwe’s future.

Your achievements EXEMPLIFY the essence of youth EMPOWERMENT and national DEVELOPMENT, as expected under the Second Republic’s Vision 2030.

On this special day, I send my MOST HEARTFELT BIRTHDAY WISHES 🎂🎈 to you. I wish you GOOD HEALTH, WISDOM and PROSPERITY in all of your endevours.

🎉🎊 HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! 🎊🎉