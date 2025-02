The country’s biggest telecommunications services provider Econet Wireless says it has noted acts of wayward subscribers who are accessing its internet service free of charge.

In a press statement, Econet Wireless noted that the said individuals are by-passing the internet billing system using Virtual Private Network.

Econet Wireless said it will recover the ‘stolen’ revenue by deducting the balances from culprits’ Ecocash wallets.

Zwnews