Former ZANU PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere says Zimbabwean politics will change soon and called President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa (ED) history.

Kasukuwere who is one of Generation 40 faction leaders was responding to a statement by one Murakashi indentified as Dambudzo Murakashi.

“After spending a night behind bars @bbmhlanga, reality had sunk in that crime does not pay…..his family was out there alone!

“Kumwe kufarisa nerukuda mari so kkkk…..

“Tskidzidi dzotamba naye apovafurira are enjoying the comfort of their homes.

“@Hon_Kasukuwere,” said Murakashi.

Kasukuwere responded:

“You are excited for nothing youngman. Politics will change very soon and don’t rely on a spent force.

“ED is history and don’t rely on him. Just some advice from me to you.”

