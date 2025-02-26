After getting environmental permits for the pilot gas production phase,

Energy Invictus is setting up a gas-to-power project to supply Dallaglio’s Eureka Mine in Guruve.

This approval allows Invictus to begin initial gas extraction, assessing the commercial viability of its discovery.

Dallaglio is transitioning from diesel to gas and renewable energy as it expands Eureka Mine, and has turned to Invictus for energy.

The mine is 50km from the gas site.

Last year the company concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dallaglio Investments and Himoinsa Southern Africa for a proposed gas-to-power project to supply electricity to the Eureka Gold Mine.

This came after the company in December 2023 announced the discovery of one condensate gas at its Mukuyu-2 exploration site in Mbire, Mashonaland Central province, north of Zimbabwe.

Invictus, which is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, described the gas find, touted to be the largest onshore Africa, as a potential game changer for Zimbabwe’s economic growth and the country’s energy security, among other benefits.

The country faces an acute shortage of power, which is normally managed through many hours of rationed supply, which negatively impacts activities across the economy and households.

