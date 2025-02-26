Image: The Herald

Business executive Willard Zireva has returned as the chief executive officer of OK Zimbabwe, one of the country’s largest retail chains.

Zireva previously led the company as CEO from 2001 until his departure in 2017.

Alex Edgar Siyavora becomes the chief financial officer while Muzvidzwa Richard Chingaira is now the supply chain director.

“The board would like to acknowledge the outgoing executive team for their service through this challenging period, and to welcome back the team reposed with the remit to stabilize and turn the business around over the next six months whilst the company engages in the process to identify the executive replacements,” reads part of the statement released by OK Zimbabwe this morning.