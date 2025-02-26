File image

A number of cross-border traders were injured when a Blue Circle Bus that they were travelling in from Harare to Lusaka plunged into an embankment just after Chirundu Border Post on Tuesday night.

Witnesses and some of the injured passengers said the accident could have been a result of speeding.

The injured were taken to Mutenderi Hospital in Zambia for treatment.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is on record calling on the motoring public to exercise extreme caution on the roads, especially during the wet season as some roads become slippery.

In most cases accidents have been attributed to human error, miscalculations while overtaking.

The Herald