Irate supporters aligned to Douglas Mwonzora’s opposition MDC-T were yesterday blocked by the police from staging a demonstration against their party leader whom they accuse of having stolen over $6 million from the coffers of the party.

Partson Murimoga, a former close ally for Mwonzora had organized the eventually aborted demo which was supposed to be held at Parliament Building in the capital, Harare yesterday.

However, Mwonzora, who is being accused of stealing $6 355 000 from the MDC-T coffers, was part of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s delegation in Kwekwe where the septuagenarian received his second jab of Sinovac in the Midlands town.

Murimoga Wednesday petitioned Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to arrest Mwonzora for alleged theft of party funds and money laundering.

Mwonzora’s newly found nemesis also petitioned Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda calling for the expulsion of the Leader of the Opposition over the missing funds.

However, the anti-Mwonzora demo could not see the light of the day as police authorities cited Covid19 restrictions for its failure to take place.

“COVID-19 is there and members of the public are still urged to follow the necessary preventative protocols,” said national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in an interview with one private daily.

“Why do they want to gather amid the pandemic? If the party members wanted to gather, they should have sought clearance from the Health ministry. Those who violate COVID-19 regulations risk getting arrested,” AssComm Nyathj said.

Despite their envisaged demo being blocked, Murimoga called upon Mwonzora to return back the allegedly stolen funds in his petition to Mudenda.

Murimoga also pleaded with the Parly Speaker to compel the Ministers of Hine Affairs and Justice to explain why the police were yet to arrest Mwonzora despite overwhelming evidence incriminating him.

“Mr Speaker Sir, the Parliament should not be a refuge for those charged with serious felonies. You have the power, not only to expel this corrupt member, but to also call upon those charged with the arrest and arraignment of this scofflaw to do their job for the sake of the country’s image and judicial independence, to treat all accused equally, fairly and without fear or favour,” partly reads Murimoga’s petition.

“This is about your legacy Mr Speaker; history will frown on this august House for allowing Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora continued membership and liberty to pass laws when he should be answering for his crimes before our very own competent courts of law.”

However, Mwonzora’s spokesperson, Lloyd Damba was quoted by the Newsday as saying the demonstration was being fronted by the ‘losers’ who were out-balotted during the recent MDC-T extraordinary Congress.

Damba described Murimoga as merely a party driver who was not conversant with the financial matters of the party. Mudenda was not picking up calls from the private press during the time of writing yesterday.

