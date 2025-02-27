A total of 907 recruits have graduated today at the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mkushi Training Academy (formerly Morris Depot) under intake 01 and 02 of 2021.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa presided over the event, of that total, 283 recruits are female and 624 male.

President Mnangagwa called for discipline and sound judgement among members of the security forces.

“Meanwhile, discipline is a key cog to a security organisation such as the Zimbabwe Republic Police, serving as a compass that guides sound actions.

“As officers in the field, you will encounter all forms and types of temptations that will test your character, judgement…,” he said.

