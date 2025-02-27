The total value of exported goods in January 2025 was USD 652.0 million, representing a 5.8 % decrease from USD 692.4 million reported in December 2024.

According to latest data by the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency imports for January 2025 amounted to USD 748.8 million, a decrease of 15.8 % from USD 889.7 million recorded in December 2024.

The January 2025 trade deficit for goods was USD 96.8 million, translating to a 51.0 % decrease from a deficit of USD 197.3 million recorded in December 2024.

Exports by Type of Product : January 2025.

Among the top ten products exported in January 2025 were:

💠Semi-manufactured gold: 44.7%, 💠Tobacco: 18.2% and

💠Nickel mattes: 9.3%.

Imports by Type of Product : January 2025.

The top ten products imported in January 2024 are:

✳️Mineral fuels:19.4%,

✳️Machinery & Mechanical Appliances:12.2%,

✳️Cereals:12.1%, and

✳️Vehicles:8.1%

Major Export Destination Countries Percent Contribution to Total Export Value.

Among the country’s major export destinations in January 2025 were the

✳️United Arab Emirates: 45.0%,

✳️South Africa: 21.5% and

✳️China: 15.3%.

The three countries accounted for around 82% of the total export value of USD 652.0 million.

❎Jan’ 2025 exports value =USD 652.0million

❎Dec’ 2024 exports value=USD 692.4 million

Major Import Source Countries Percent Contribution to Total Import Value.

Among the major source countries for imports in January 2025 were:

🔵South Africa (38.2%),

🔵China (16.7%),

🔵Bahamas (10.8%) and

🔵Mozambique (4.3%)

The four countries accounted for around 70% of the total import value of USD 748.8 million.

🔵Jan 2025 imports value = USD 748.8million

🔵Dec 2024 imports value = USD 889.7 million.

Month-on-Month Inflation Rate Year-on-Year Inflation Rate.

The USD year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of February 2025 as measured by the all-items USD Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 15.1 percent.

The USD month-on-month inflation rate was 0.2 percent in February 2025, shedding 11.3 percentage points on the January 2025 rate of 11.5 percent.

