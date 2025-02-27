The total value of exported goods in January 2025 was USD 652.0 million, representing a 5.8 % decrease from USD 692.4 million reported in December 2024.
According to latest data by the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency imports for January 2025 amounted to USD 748.8 million, a decrease of 15.8 % from USD 889.7 million recorded in December 2024.
The January 2025 trade deficit for goods was USD 96.8 million, translating to a 51.0 % decrease from a deficit of USD 197.3 million recorded in December 2024.
Exports by Type of Product : January 2025.
Among the top ten products exported in January 2025 were:
💠Semi-manufactured gold: 44.7%, 💠Tobacco: 18.2% and
💠Nickel mattes: 9.3%.
Imports by Type of Product : January 2025.
The top ten products imported in January 2024 are:
✳️Mineral fuels:19.4%,
✳️Machinery & Mechanical Appliances:12.2%,
✳️Cereals:12.1%, and
✳️Vehicles:8.1%
Major Export Destination Countries Percent Contribution to Total Export Value.
Among the country’s major export destinations in January 2025 were the
✳️United Arab Emirates: 45.0%,
✳️South Africa: 21.5% and
✳️China: 15.3%.
The three countries accounted for around 82% of the total export value of USD 652.0 million.
❎Jan’ 2025 exports value =USD 652.0million
❎Dec’ 2024 exports value=USD 692.4 million
Major Import Source Countries Percent Contribution to Total Import Value.
Among the major source countries for imports in January 2025 were:
🔵South Africa (38.2%),
🔵China (16.7%),
🔵Bahamas (10.8%) and
🔵Mozambique (4.3%)
The four countries accounted for around 70% of the total import value of USD 748.8 million.
🔵Jan 2025 imports value = USD 748.8million
🔵Dec 2024 imports value = USD 889.7 million.
Month-on-Month Inflation Rate Year-on-Year Inflation Rate.
The USD year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of February 2025 as measured by the all-items USD Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 15.1 percent.
The USD month-on-month inflation rate was 0.2 percent in February 2025, shedding 11.3 percentage points on the January 2025 rate of 11.5 percent.
Zwnews