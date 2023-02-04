Candidates who had pre-access to question papers at different examination centres were identified during the writing of the examinations and also at the marking of scripts and grade review stages.

The results of such candidates were nullified for the subjects in question in accordance with the ZIMSEC Act section 34.

Candidates, headmasters and members of the public who were caught posting question papers on WhatsApp and those buying them were arrested and appeared in court.

All other practices that contravened the ZIMSEC Act were brought to the attention of ZIMSEC by respective schools.

As a result of the combined investigation reports from schools, and the identification of culprits at the marking and grade reviews stages, a total of 4 961 candidates had results nullified.

This number is out of 278 760 who registered for the Ordinary Level examination. The number represents 1.78% of the total candidate entry.

