Blue Bulls development player allegedly murders Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) girlfriend

Ntokozo Xaba was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex from high school

The family of a young woman, from Osizweni in Newcastle in KwaZulu Natal, who was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend, who is also a rugby player, are seeking answers. The family says they need to know why the suspect killed their sister and daughter, years after she left him.

Killed by ex-lover

Ntokozo Xaba, a student from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) was allegedly stabbed to death by an ex high school boyfriend who wanted love back on Wednesday night. It is alleged that the ex-boyfriend who dated Xaba in high school was drinking with the young woman and two other friends at her residence at TUT in Tshwane when they left the two together. The third year student was found murdered the next day with stab wounds on her neck.

A family divasted

Xaba’s sister Thobile Makhubu told ZiMoja that it was unbelievable and disgusting that her sister was murdered by a man who comes from the same area as her family. “We are still in disbelief. We were with her on Friday before she left on Sunday to go back to the TUT. No one in our family could believe when we were informed that she is no more. We are angry and we don’t have words,” she said. Makhubu said their father was devastated by the incident. “Our father is devastated and is unable to talk as this hurt him deeply. As much as we are grateful that the suspect is behind bars, we want answers as to why he didn’t accept that it was over between them. My sister broke up with that guy a while ago because of his abusive tendencies. This thing of women dying in the hands of their loved ones must end,” she said.

Blue Bulls Rugby Union released a statement

The Blue Bulls Rugby Union released a statement on Friday saying they were alerted of allegations of a murder case involving a player who represented their Country Districts team last season.

News24 understands that the chemical engineering student is alleged to have stabbed his girlfriend, Ntokozo Mayenzi Xaba, to death at a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) residence on Wednesday night.

The alleged perpetrator, whose name is known to News24 but cannot be named as he was yet to appear in court.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello confirmed to News24 that the suspect was in custody and being questioned by police.

The prime suspect has been apprehended and taken into custody,” the Ekhaya Junction Management statement read.

Willem Strauss, Blue Bulls Rugby Union president, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the young woman involved in the incident.

Read the full statement below:

Owing to social media messaging, the Blue Bulls Rugby Union has been made aware of an alleged murder case involving a young rugby player who represented the Blue Bulls Country Districts during the 2022 season.

Whilst we do not know all the details pertaining to the incident, we wish to reiterate that the Blue Bulls Rugby Union, its affiliates, partners and members, continue to stand in one voice, condemning all forms of gender-based violence in the strongest of terms.

Willem Strauss, President of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union, conveys a heartfelt message of condolences to the family of the young woman whose life has been untimely cut short.

“I would like to send my heartfelt message of condolences to a family whose world has been turned upside down. A family who lose a branch from their tree that was filled with so much promise of all that is good about life

“As a parent and grandparent, I cannot imagine the amount of pain and sorrow that fills your hearts at this very moment, a pain that is likely to linger for a long while because the void of losing a loved one is never easy, more especially when it is your child.

“We raise our children to see them rise and blossom into these incredible beings full of potential to change our world, and when their lives are cut short, we are never the same because we live in the empty wonder of what could have been. I hope and pray that, as a family, God’s love will bring you all the comfort you need in this terrible hour.

“South Africa continues to bleed, and that bleeding can only be stopped once our women, children and the vulnerable can be assured of their safety. A basic right that seems to be diminishing in value every day.

“As a father, I continue to urge and appeal to other parents out there that we are more intentional with our children as we look to educate, empower and equip them with the necessary life skills that encourage them to learn and deal with their emotions better and more responsibly. Perhaps – I do so today – with more urgency than yesterday because one more young woman has lost her life, and that should have never been the case.”

Due to the nature of the matter, the Union and the clubs cannot make any further comments at this stage and do wish that the family will find comfort in the hands of justice.

