“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Jey Mushati (33), Tongai Talent Mupatutsa (38), Osborne Mutemachani (40) and Tendai Kapita (37) in connection with theft of US$65 000 cash on 29/01/22 at Banket Shopping Centre Bus Stop.

“The complainant had offered a lift to Jey Mushati from Harare to Banket. After reaching his destination, Jey Mushati stole the money, which was stashed in a bag in the boot of the complainant’s vehicle, before running away in the bush.

“The other suspects chased Jey Mushati and connived to share the loot. The arrest led to the recovery of US$ 37 907 cash and a Mercedes Benz, registration number AFC 3071, which had been bought by Jey Mushati using the proceeds from the loot.

“We continue to appeal to members of the public to desist from carrying large sums of money as they will likely fall prey to criminals. #notocrime.’

zrp