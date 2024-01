The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) is today expected to release the 2023 results for Ordinary Level.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and ZIMSEC have confirmed the development.

“ZIMSEC 2023 Ordinary level results set to be released by the ZIMSEC Board chairperson at 1200hrs today,” said ZIMSEC in a X post.

Candidates will also be able to view the results online via the ZIMSEC website.

Zwnews