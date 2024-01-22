Amid a challenging economic climate, Zimbabwe is poised to implement a series of measures to strengthen its local currency, which has been undergoing a significant depreciation in value across both official and parallel markets.

This downward trend has raised economic concerns, leading the government to act decisively to control the situation.

These forthcoming measures are anticipated to improve the currency’s performance and contribute to a more stable economic landscape.

The specifics of the planned measures remain undisclosed, but they are projected to have far-reaching impacts on the country’s financial stability and economic policy orientation.

The Zimbabwean government intends to roll out novel strategies to bolster the national currency, focusing on reforming the foreign currency auction system and enhancing the supply of foreign currency in the market.

The recent depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar has been linked to speculative behaviors and a shortage of hard currency in the market. The exchange rate has witnessed a stark decline on both the parallel and official markets, necessitating government intervention.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has indicated that the government will introduce fiscal and monetary policy measures to mitigate currency volatility and decrease its effects on domestic inflation and general price hikes.

Economic expert, Dr. Kingston Kanyile, underscored the importance of fiscal discipline and proper money supply management in these efforts.

The government’s goal is to foster currency stability through fiscal constraint and a healthy current account position, with a target month-on-month inflation rate of less than 3 percent throughout 2024.

The proposed measures, while yet to be detailed, are expected to have significant implications for Zimbabwe’s financial stability and the trajectory of its economic policy. The government’s proactive approach to stabilizing the currency and managing inflation demonstrates a commitment to creating a more robust economic environment.

As Zimbabwe navigates this complex economic period, the anticipation of these measures underlines the importance of fiscal discipline and strategic policy-making in maintaining currency stability and overall economic health.

According to ZimPriceCheck, in the last ten days alone, the Zimbabwean dollar has depreciated 22% against the USD.

Commenting on the situation, renowned American economic analyst Steve Hanke says the country’s local currency poor performance is reining supreme.

“As night follows day, today, I measure Zimbabwe’s inflation at 1215%/yr,” he says.

He is on record calling on the Harare administration to dump its local currency Zimdollar and fully dolarise.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says he won’t dump the Zimdollar.

Bloomberg/ Zwnews