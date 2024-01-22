The Presidential and National Scholarships Department in the Office of the President and Cabinet is inviting applicants to register with the Department of Scholarships Nomination for the 2024/ 2025 Academic Year.

The registration process targets able but disadvantaged and academically gifted students.

The Scholarships target students mainly from rural schools in remote districts of the country’s 10 Provinces, intending to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

This program has assisted thousands of disadvantaged students over the years who were sent outside the country for studies.

Interested candidates should apply online through the following provided links on the department’s website.

