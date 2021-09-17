The current crop of ‘Helmet’ artists in the country must refrain from abusing the previleges associated with being recording artists by producing musical stuff fraught with ‘fake Patois”, a Midlands-based music deejay has said.

Speaking to our Arts and Entertainment staffers this Friday afternoon, venerated yesteryear wheel-spinner, DJ Ray of the Kwekwe Helmet Sound said most of the artists who are in the local version of the helmet genre have a tendency of singing fake Patois and promoting drug abuse in their musical offerings.

Patois is defined by Wikipedia as The Jamaican Creole, also known as… Patwa. It is a common Jamaican creole with English roots.

Predominantly used by the reggae-crazy island nation, Patwa is also spoken in other Caribbean islands which include Belize, Costa Rica, Panama and Guatamala as well as by immigrants in the United States and many other countries.

Back to the landlocked southern African country, DJ Ray (real name Raymond Zulu) said, there seems to have been a surge in the numbers of so-called Helmet and Zimdancehall artists who ‘claim to have some bit of knowledge on the Jamaican Creole.

“Helmet music is hardcore dancehall which must be loaded with meaningful messages and real Patois,” DJ Ray said.

“It is not uncommon that you come across some street corner chaps calling themselves Helmet artists and singing a corrupted version of Patwa in their stuff that is loaded with meaningless messages promoting the abuse of drugs,” he said.

He also added that it was high time the country’s authorities find ways of loosening existing Covid-19 regulations and find ways of realizing revenue from the arts sector.

Zwnews