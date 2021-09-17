ZACC boss Loice Matanda-Moyo

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has been urged to probe the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on why it is dragging its feet in working on corruption cases brought before it.

Legislators have implored ZACC which is an independent commission created to combat corruption and crime to probe NPA so that it expedites the prosecution of graft cases in line with its constitutional mandate.

Speaking during a Parliamentary committee interface with ZACC on its annual report, MPs said the NPA should be investigated on why is seemingly not keen in dealing with corruption cases brought before it.

“Has @ZACConline investigated the National Prosecuting Authority on why it taking too long to deal with corruption cases submitted to them by the commission,” they queried.

Meanwhile, speaking during the same session, Chegutu West legislator, Dexter Nduna implored ZACC to show sincerity in dealing with corruption cases. ” How much time does

@ZACConline need to investigate corruption cases pointed out by the Auditor General in the 2019 Audit report,” he asked.