Zimbabwe’s gold deliveries up to October were 29.46 tonnes, data from the national gold buyer Fidelity Printers has shown.

Apparently, this is 34 per cent more than the 22 tonnes delivered over the corresponding period last year.

Zimbabwean mines expect to deliver 35 tonnes of gold this year.

Meanwhile, gold is one of Zimbabwe’s main sources of foreign currency.

However, the country has over the years been losing millions of dollars due to gold smuggling.

It is reported that those who are the main culprits are the ones who are politically well connected.

