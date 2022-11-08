There’s a Shona adage which goes- Kufa kweMujoni kamba haivharwe.

Loosely translated to ‘the death of an officer-in-charge does not lead to the closure of a police camp’, this axiom certainly has no relevance to the fate of the business empire which the late Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure left when he perished in a fatal road traffic accident, a couple of years ago.

Now in the hands of his little sister, Nelia Kadungure (pictured above), who inherited the empire Ginimbi had built over the years, the late flamboyant’s businesses are collapsing at an alarming rate and literally speaking, the death of the officer-in-charge has now resulted in the closure of the police camp.

Nelia’s failure to keep Ginimbi’s businesses afloat came to the surface after a picture of the once buzzing Dreams Night Club was shared on social media.

Now a pale shadow of its former glory, Dreams nightclub is now typified by deafening silence with doors into the formerly elite imbibing joint closed.

Reacting to the picture, internet users took a swipe at the graveside speeches made by Ginimbi’s friends who vowed to keep the late Kadungure’s businesses alive.

One such user was Daphne Magidi who questioned: