There’s a Shona adage which goes- Kufa kweMujoni kamba haivharwe.
Loosely translated to ‘the death of an officer-in-charge does not lead to the closure of a police camp’, this axiom certainly has no relevance to the fate of the business empire which the late Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure left when he perished in a fatal road traffic accident, a couple of years ago.
Now in the hands of his little sister, Nelia Kadungure (pictured above), who inherited the empire Ginimbi had built over the years, the late flamboyant’s businesses are collapsing at an alarming rate and literally speaking, the death of the officer-in-charge has now resulted in the closure of the police camp.
Nelia’s failure to keep Ginimbi’s businesses afloat came to the surface after a picture of the once buzzing Dreams Night Club was shared on social media.
Now a pale shadow of its former glory, Dreams nightclub is now typified by deafening silence with doors into the formerly elite imbibing joint closed.
Reacting to the picture, internet users took a swipe at the graveside speeches made by Ginimbi’s friends who vowed to keep the late Kadungure’s businesses alive.
One such user was Daphne Magidi who questioned:
“Ko the friends who promised to keep it alive?“
“Daphne Magidi zvakangofanana kuti mupengo Java akabaya, then Towers oti ndichasara ndichismudzira mabasa aJava“.
Farai Rungava We as Zimbabweans must also normalise grooming people especialy siblings or kids.Ginimbis estate inheritors may not have been actively involved in the day to day running of his bussineses then suddenly they are saddled with the running and decision making of his complicated bussiness empire.Its a recipe for disaster.— Godie Mavhunga
A brain isina ku uganidza pfuma haigoni lui chengetedza. Munhu anounganidza pfuma nè anowana yatoungana minder sey dzavo dzaka siyana that’s why vanonhwina lotto end up poor again if they were poor paaka winner lotto. Inheritance is no different from winning a lotto. Only a mind which was in the business of amassing wealth can keep or even grow inherited wealth. It’s all about mind set.– Jamela Thulakusaziwa Kadawu
Ginimbi was supposed to build an institution and not personality related business .A business person you can start an idea,but let the idea conquer you the originator by ensuring there are functional structures, professional systems and process that .is called a business operating systems.It will not matter whether the owner is still arround or not.– Rainos Torei