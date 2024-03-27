Zim’s biggest security company Fawcett feels knock as inflation skyrockets

The country’s inflation, which shot through the roof months ago is now flying towards the sky at terrible speed after Zimbabwe’s biggest security company, Fawcett, sent out a letter informing its clients that their next installment has gone up by 119 percent.
Zimbabwe is now in hyperinflation, and the local currency, the Zim Dollar, has become worthless, with one US Dollar fetching ZW$42,000 on the Blackmarket this afternoon.
Apparently, renowned American economic analyst Steve Hanke who known for tracking troubled currencies world over is on record calling on the Zimbabwean government to fully dolarise.
However, the President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s administration is adamant that it will not dump its local currency.
Zwnews
Harare City Council principal engineer Albert Madanha, who was accused of criminal abuse, is now… Read More
Disqualified 2023 Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has expressed concern over the pillaging of the country's… Read More
In a recent breakthrough, Zimbabwe law enforcement authorities successfully apprehended two Tanzanian nationals, Malaji Arabi… Read More
South African digital content creator and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase found herself at the center… Read More
Online shopping has forever changed how people view, buy, and receive products. One of the… Read More
President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba has saluted Senegal's President elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye… Read More