Job Sikhala Undergoes Overseas Treatment Amid Poisoning Suspicions

Former opposition Zengeza West legislator, Job Sikhala, remains under medical care at a foreign medical facility after experiencing severe health complications, suspected to be the result of poisoning during his incarceration, as revealed by the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG).

While detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, Sikhala reported suffering from abdominal pain and passing bloody stool, prompting concerns about his health condition. There were fears that his symptoms might indicate colon cancer.

Darlington Chingwena, head of information and communication for NDWG, disclosed to NewsDay that Sikhala had been facing health challenges and opted for medical evaluations abroad. This decision was influenced by suspicions of foul play, given the history of poisoning and other sinister acts against political dissenters in the country.

“Sikhala underwent medical check-ups, fully aware of the risks posed by oppressors known for poisoning and other harmful actions against activists,” Chingwena stated. “His ongoing treatment overseas is crucial for his well-being, considering the dire shortages of medical supplies in our nation. We anticipate his return after completing these medical examinations and wish him a swift recovery.”

Chingwena emphasized the urgency of Sikhala’s return, highlighting the pressing issues facing Zimbabwe, including economic instability, high inflation rates, land evictions, inadequate transportation, financial challenges hindering education, and overall societal disarray. The absence of Sikhala, a prominent opposition figure, is keenly felt as Zimbabweans await his return to address these critical issues collectively.

“We eagerly await Sikhala’s return as Zimbabweans grapple with numerous challenges,” Chingwena remarked. “His presence is vital for collaborative efforts in tackling the daily crises affecting our nation. Despite the obstacles, we remain hopeful that Sikhala’s medical evaluations will conclude soon, enabling him to join us in our collective endeavors towards a better future.”

