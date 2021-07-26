Zimplats an arm of Implats has applied for a licence to set up a 200MW solar plant to power its operations.

The envisaged project will power operations at Ngezi and Selous, where the company spending US$290M in additional investment to grow platinum output.

As reported by NewZWire, the country’s biggest platinum producer wants to build a 105MW plant at Ngezi, where Zimplats operates mines and two concentrators.

Another 80MW will be installed at the Selous metallurgical complex, where a concentrator and a smelter are located.

Apparently, Zimplats is currently relying on electricity imports from Mozambique.

According to a notice by energy regulator ZERA, a 132kv solar plant substation will be built at Ngezi. Zimplats will run a 5km line from the plant to the Ngezi mine substation. At Selous, lines will run for 500m to the existing 132kV line.

Commenting on the development, Mines Minister Winston Chitando said the country will witness a trajectory in which new power generation will come from mining companies establishing solar projects.

“By 2023, we will have over 600MW of power from projects undertaken by the mining sector,” he said.

Zimplats’ business is production of platinum group and associated metals from the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe.

The company says its vision is to be the safety and cost leader in the platinum sector with sustainable growth in production, whilst generating superior returns, for the benefit of all its stakeholders.