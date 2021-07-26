President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s apologist, Killer Zivhu says Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa should discard his party name, come up with a new one and build from there.

Zivhu who is former is ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South says there is nothing so special in a name, adding that his name is Killer which means a murderer, but that being so he is not a murderer after all.

He likened Movement for Democratic Change-T and MDC-A to used condoms, urging Chamisa to discard.

“Guys the is nothing important in a name get it right mine is Killer but never killed anybody basa rangu kubatsira vana ve Zimbabwe pandinokwanisa.

“Chamisa just throw away the used condoms MDC-T and MDC-A and come up with a name for your Party you can do better without this names,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zivhu who pledges unwavering allegiance to Mnangagwa has a soft spot for the main opposition leader.

Zwnews