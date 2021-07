Former CAPS United coach Steve Kwashi has died.

Kwashi, who was aged 67, was the first coach to lead the Green Machine to a league title in 1996.

Veteran sports broadcaster, Steve Vickers wrote:

“Legendary CAPS United coach Steve “The Dude” Kwashi has passed away at the age of 67.

“Won the 1996 title with CAPS and was seriously affected by a car accident in 2001 that affected his day-to-day living for the rest of his life.

“Hearing that his passing is Covid-related.”

Zwnews