Business under the banner of Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking ZIST is currently meeting the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to deliberate on the currency situation.

The broad objective of the meeting being the building of policy bridges to improve business confidence in the country.

Apparently, the POLAD members recently met the government over the country’s ever-falling currency.

Meanwhile, this comes at the time economists are urging Harare to dump the local currency, the Zimdollar.

Renowned economist and professor at John Hopkins University Steve Hanke recently said:

“In this week’s inflation table, Zimbabwe takes the 1st place. On June 16, I measured Zimbabwe’s inflation at 365%/yr.

“More than 3x the official inflation rate of 96.4%/yr. Zimbabwe must dump the Zim Dollar & officially adopt the USD.”

Zwnews