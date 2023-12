RBZ governor John Manguya

It never rains but pours for Zimbabwe’s local currency Zimdollar, which continues to shed value against the United States dollar.

This was observed at yesterday’s foreign currency auction conducted by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

The foreign exchange weighted average rate has fallen to US$1: ZWL$5,827 from last week’s about ZWL5,700 to the green buck.