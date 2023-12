A tuck shop owner in Dzivarasekwa was left counting loses after two unidentified male suspects armed with a pistol attacked a victim who was sleeping before stealing US$ 3 600 cash which was in a safe among other valuables.

The incident occurred at a tuckshop in Nehanda, Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare on 05/12/23 at around 0120 hours.

Apparently, the police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews