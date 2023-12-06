Dynamos could lose up to 10 players amid indications that the majority of the first team squad are yet to be paid their signing-on fees, while their contracts are due to run out at the end of this month.

Dynamos, the country’s most successful club in Zimbabwe.

The club finally ended their nine-year trophy drought after beating newly crowned league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-0 to win the Chibuku Super Cup at Baobab Stadium on Sunday.

The victory earned them a ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup next season, while Ngezi, who recently won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title, will be playing in the CAF Champions League.

It was a hardfought win for Dynamos, who had to withstand some early pressure from the hosts before scoring two second half goals from youthful forward Elton Chikona and Ghanaian import Emmanuel Paga to secure the win.

Meanwhile, in 1998, Dynamos contested the final of the CAF African Champions League against Ivorian side ASEC MIMOSAS, and lost the two-legged match under highly controversial circumstances.

Historically, Dynamos has been considered one of the great African teams.

Founded in 1963 after a merger between two lesser teams in Mbare, Harare Township, Rhodesia, Dynamos quickly became one of the strongest sides in the Rhodesian league, and by the attainment of the independence of Zimbabwe in 1980 had become the country’s most successful football team, having won six national championships.

Dynamos have since won 22 league championships – a national record – and at least 16 trophy/cup honours.

Zwnews