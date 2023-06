The Zimbabwean Dollar has further lost its strength today from Z$3,673 to Z$4,868 inside 24 hours against the US Dollar at today’s Auction done for banks.

The highest bid was at Z$5,020.

Expect another round of price increases today as inflation continues to head towards the scary 4 figure mark.

Today the Zim Dollar was trading at Z$7000 on the Black Market, meaning that it will now go up again on the Black Market.

