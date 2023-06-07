Real Madrid has concluded the acquisition of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €100 million (£86 million), with additional add-ons included. The talented midfielder from England is scheduled to undergo a medical examination before finalizing the transfer, signing a six-year contract with the Spanish club.

Although Bellingham had agreed to the contract in April, Real Madrid patiently awaited the completion of Dortmund’s season before progressing with the final stages of the agreement. The club intends to make an official announcement regarding the transfer within the coming week.

The 19-year-old sensation had garnered interest from several Premier League clubs, including Manchester City. However, Liverpool withdrew from the race due to the significant financial implications that would have hindered their planned squad overhaul under Jürgen Klopp’s management.