Yesterday, Andrew Nyasha Chitungo, a senior officer of Zimbabwe’s Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and a prominent member of the Close Security Unit, was laid to rest at Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare. Chitungo had faithfully served the late former president Robert Mugabe, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa for approximately 30 years.

Despite his long and dedicated service, Chitungo faced a disheartening end to his career due to a secretly recorded telephone conversation. During the conversation, which involved independent Norton MP Temba Mliswa and former Energy minister Fortune Chasi, he made a reference to Mnangagwa by stating that “Bishop is corrupt.” This remark resulted in his sidelining.

The CIO was present at the burial, represented by officials at the assistant director level. Alongside them, Chitungo’s wife Bridget, accompanied by her sisters and friends, paid their final respects at her husband’s grave, bidding farewell to a man who had dedicated a significant portion of his life to serving the nation.