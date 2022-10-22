Zimdancehall artist Gilbert Foya popularly known as Dollar Vibes in the music circles has been stabbed to death after a misunderstanding with his former wife.

The stabbing of the Kwekwe based musician followed a misunderstanding between him and his ex wife over child upkeep.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has since confirmed the development.

“The victim, Gilbert Foya, a man aged 25 died after he was stabbed all over the body by another unknown man for assaulting his ex-wife,” Emmanuel Mahoko Midlands police spokesperson said.

Reports are that Foya and his ex-wife Chipo Phiri, (24) were drinking beer at Mbizo Nightclub and they had a disagreement over the upkeep of their three-year-old baby.

Foya and Phiri then walked out of the building in a bid to solve the matter outside.

“While outside, it is said that Gilbert Foya was seen assaulting Chipo Phiri and a man disembarked from a nearby black Honda Fit armed with a knife.

“He charged towards Foya and allegedly stabbed him several times all over the body before driving away,” said Mahoko.

Foya was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kwekwe General Hospital, where his body awaits postmortem ahead of burial.

It is yet to be ascertained by press time if the police managed to apprehend the suspect.

Zwnews