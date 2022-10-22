Voting has began in ernest in most polling stations for the five council by-elections taking place today.

The five areas where by-elections are taking place are; Matobo – ward 2, Guruve – ward 4, Takawira – ward 6, Mutare – ward 18 and Insiza South – ward 4.

Apparently, the main contenders ZANU PF and Citizens Coalition for Change say they are geared for the polls and are sure of winning.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police says all is in place to ensure that peace prevails before, during and after elections.

Zwnews