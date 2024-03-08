Zimdancehall Artist Boss Pumacol Breaks Silence After Harare Car Accident

Zimdancehall sensation Boss Pumacol has spoken out following his harrowing experience of surviving a road traffic accident in Harare. The incident occurred yesterday, shortly after his return from a successful tour in the United Kingdom alongside Mbida Dee and Ndunge Yut.

According to reports, Boss Pumacol was driving his black Toyota Altezza when he approached an intersection with malfunctioning traffic lights, causing confusion among motorists. Believing it was safe to proceed, he attempted to navigate the intersection, only to collide with another vehicle on the left side. The impact of the crash propelled his car into a stationary truck, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with engine oil leaking from the involved cars. Despite the severity of the collision, Boss Pumacol miraculously emerged with minor injuries.

Taking to social media after the ordeal, Boss Pumacol expressed his shock and gratitude for surviving the accident. His post read: ‘Unbelievable 💔💔💔😭 So Sad. I had a close one, and God put an angel over me 😪 Tirinani hedu 😪’

Fans and well-wishers have flooded his social media with messages of support and relief at his fortunate escape from harm’s way.