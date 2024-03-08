The Zimbabwe Development and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA) signed into law on December 21, 2001, by then U.S. President George W. Bush, has been a subject of debate. It was implemented in response to Zimbabwe’s “fast-track land reform” program.

ZDERA aimed to limit Zimbabwe’s participation in programs offered by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Monetary Fund. Additionally, it led to the suspension of structural loans, credits, and guarantees to the Zimbabwean government.

However, Laurence Socha, the Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Zimbabwe, clarified during a press conference held at Crowne Plaza in Harare on March 6 that ZDERA should not be categorized as sanctions. He emphasized that Zimbabwe’s economic challenges stem from mismanagement and widespread corruption rather than from ZDERA itself.

The Zimbabwe Development and Economic Recovery Act has not changed. But ZDERA is not a sanction. We have never invoked ZDERA to oppose international financial institutions from loans or debt restructuring. ZDERA outlines a clear roadmap for the government of Zimbabwe to access concessional financing and possible debt restructuring. But this can only happen once the government of Zimbabwe has paid its outstanding debt arrears to the International Community. Messaging on ZDERA might be catchy, but ZDERA is not the problem. ZDERA is not the cause of Zimbabwe’s economic troubles. Decades of economic mismanagement and widespread corruption are, and they have directly caused lasting economic impacts.

