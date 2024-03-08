Sir Wicknell Chivhayo Gifts Aleck Macheso Luxury Mercedes Benz Worth $140K

Today marks a notable occasion as Sir Wicknell Chivhayo presents renowned Sungura legend Aleck Macheso with the keys to a luxurious Mercedes Benz GLE400d valued at US$140K.

Taking to his Facebook page, Wicknell Chivhayo shared his delight in gifting Aleck Macheso a brand-new 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE400d. This generous gesture serves as a token of appreciation for the musician’s remarkable contributions to the music industry.

Chivhayo also acknowledged Macheso’s performances at Zanu PF rallies, recognizing the artist’s significant role in entertaining crowds during political events. He further announced that Macheso can claim his new car from Exquisite Dealership, with Victor, the manager, available to assist.

Zimbabweans Respond with Gratitude for Aleck Macheso’s Gift The act of generosity has elicited a wave of positive responses from Zimbabweans, who flooded Chivhayo’s comment section with expressions of appreciation for what many consider a well-deserved gift.

Comments not only expressed gratitude for Aleck Macheso’s musical talent but also praised his humble and nurturing character, which has endeared him to the hearts of many.

Other Celebrities who Received Cars from Wicknell Chivhayo In addition to Aleck Macheso, Sir Wicknell Chivhayo has recently gifted numerous celebrities and church members with cars, including Toyo Aquas for members of his church.

Furthermore, he has generously presented cars to celebrities such as Jah Prayzah, DJ Fantan, Chaplain Phiri, among others, as tokens of appreciation for their public support of the ruling party. Chivhayo has been vocal about his allegiance to Zanu PF and his desire to reward those who publicly endorse the party.

