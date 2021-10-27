President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabwean women and girls deserve a future free from gender based violence.

He says he is proud to say that Zimbabwe and the EU have committed to making that future a reality.

Officiating at the launch of the Spotlight Initiative High Level Political Compact on Ending Gender Based Violence and harmful practices in Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa said gender based violence against women and girls reduce their contribution to the country.

Meanwhile, Head of Delegation of the European Union to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen said:

“Today an important day in fight against gender-based violence:

“Zimbabwe formally committed at highest level to end it through High-Level Compact,the first of its kind anywhere under @GlobalSpotlight.”

