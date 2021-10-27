United Nations sanctions envoy Alena Douhan has told the Zanu PF regime to respect human rights, rule of law and stop rhetoric on sanctions as an advocacy tool.

She says Zimbabwe should engage hostile western nations and key national stakeholders in a meaningful dialogue on political reform, human rights and the rule of law.

She called for the lifting of the sanctions saying it is causing untold suffering to Zimbabwe.

Douhan said social services are dysfunctional partly because of sanctions.

Zwnews